A NEIGHBOURHOOD dispute in Oxley Vale which remains unresolved after months has residents "at their wits end".
A local woman, Sharon*, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, and whose name has been changed, said she's been threatened twice with a knife by the problem tenant.
Residents told the Leader in April they have experienced incidents of trespass, harassment, damaged property and stress.
A total of 21 paper complaints had been made to Homes North, the landlord of the tenant who they claim is causing trouble. Homes North CEO Maree McKenzie confirmed to the Leader legal action had been taken, but could not go into specifics.
Little has changed since, Sharon claims, and local residents backed off from making complaints.
"Because we thought, well, they're not doing anything," she said.
"There's no expectations, because how can you have expectations when the people that are meant to help you, aren't?"
There is a plan in place to support the well-being of the tenant, Ms McKenzie said last week, but it won't happen in a day or a week.
She said she was not disclosing that this specific case was drug-related, but in general, "there is not enough rehabilitation services for people who have drug addiction in New England North West".
"We are really hamstrung at times, because we can work very hard with a person to access rehab, but if it's not in Tamworth, they have to travel," she said.
"There's lots of risks just with that being the case."
A campaign to expand alcohol and other drugs services has been ongoing in Tamworth.
When is it gonna end?- Local resident
The Uniting Church's Fair Treatment campaign visited the city in April and outlined the need for a peer mentoring program, a residential rehab with local detox, and a culturally appropriate trauma-informed wellness centre.
The situation remaining unresolved in Oxley Vale means people in the neighbourhood are getting hurt, Sharon said.
"People aren't attending work because they don't get sleep," she said.
"You've got old ladies too scared to come out their own back door. It shouldn't be like that.
"When is it gonna end?"
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
