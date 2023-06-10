Tamworth Regional Council is pleased to announce that the 2023 Winter School Holiday Program is now available for viewing and booking.
An exciting array of programs for primary and high school students have been scheduled to run from Tuesday 4 July to Saturday 15 July.
Haley Fenn, Coordinator of Out of School Hours Care & Tamworth Regional Youth Centre, is looking forward to seeing young people engage with friends and the events scheduled.
"We have listened to the feedback received from the Autumn School Holiday Program, and have worked to improve the community's access to and increase variety of arts, sports and cultural activities" she said.
For those interested in sports, The Tamworth Sports Dome and Tamworth Regional Youth Centre (the Youthie) have a wide range of activities on offer. High school students are encouraged to participate in the NAIDOC Oztag Day on Tuesday 4 July and basketball competition on Wednesday 12 July.
The Tamworth Sports Dome are running sports days for children aged 5 - 12 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays across the school holiday period. Smaller running and co-ordination games, as well as sports such as badminton, volleyball, dodgeball, table tennis, lawn bowls, pick ball, bocce and indoor soccer will also be played.
The Tamworth Regional Gallery, Tamworth City Library and the Youthie have a range of tactile arts and craft workshops scheduled for children aged between 5 - 18 to engage with.
Danny Stanley, Emma Stanley, Jo Anne Bar and Joanne Stead will be running art sessions at the Gallery about creating cartoons, charcoal drawing, paper art, movie making, bubble wrap painting and creating artworks using natural materials.
There is also a Mirri-dhuual Creations Cultural Art Workshop planned on Wednesday 5 July, and a Virtual Reality workshop on Tuesday 11 July. For information on workshops and programs hosted at Tamworth City Library, head to their website.
In addition to programs and activities, a drop-in service will be available at the Youthie on Thursdays and Saturdays throughout the school holiday period commencing from Thursday 6 July.
More information on Council's school holiday program and youth activities can be found via Council's website at:
These activities represent a portion of the youth initiatives funded through $50,000 in funding from the NSW Government's Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery Initiative (CYPWRI), forming part of the Youth Wellness Program for 2023.
Tamworth Regional Council will continue to use this funding to deliver a wide range of activities to youth in the region this year - including community events, peer support programs, mental health training and more.
