MORE than 20,000 fish are splashing about the Namoi River thanks to an irrigator who agreed to fork out the cost to make good after illegally extracting too much water.
The golden perch fingerlings are making a new home in the river between Narrabri and Wee Waa after a major fish release by the Natural Resources Access Regulator (NRAR).
NRAR agreed to an enforceable undertaking (EU) with the irrigator, after the landholder pumped 234 more Olympic swimming pools of water than they were licensed to do so.
The native fingerlings were supplied by the Narrabri Fish Farm, and released at multiple locations along the Namoi.
NRAR agreed to the EU as an alternative to a court prosecution, following the significant over-extraction of the groundwater resource by the local irrigator.
NRAR claimed the irrigator at the property pumped close to 585 megalitres more than they were entitled too.
NRAR said the water was taken from the Lower Namoi Groundwater Source, an at-risk source in the Namoi catchment.
As part of the EU, NRAR said the property owner agreed to forfeit more than a third of last year's ground water allocation and throw in $15,000 towards the fish release.
NRAR Chief Regulatory Officer Grant Barnes said EU's are an alternative to prosecution, and used when water laws are breached in a significant way.
"An EU is sometimes proposed to NRAR to remedy a breach as an alternative to court action," he said.
"When we decide if an EU is the right course of action, we consider what happened, how serious it was and whether there is a history of rule breaking."
Mr Barnes said the release would go some way to "restore river ecology", and help boost the native fish population.
"There are many great benefits to the Namoi River that follow this fish release," he said.
"More native fish in the system's a great thing. It's also been an example where we've worked with an irrigator to give back to the community.
"The money supports the local fish hatchery and potentially improves fish stocks for fishing clubs at Narrabri and Wee Waa."
