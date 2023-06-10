The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Photos

Namoi fish release into river part of NRAR remedy after illegal extraction

By Newsroom
June 10 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MORE than 20,000 fish are splashing about the Namoi River thanks to an irrigator who agreed to fork out the cost to make good after illegally extracting too much water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.