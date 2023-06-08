THE PRIMARY pump at South Tamworth Fire Station, which was out of action for more than 48 hours, has been returned.
The pump arrived at 7:30pm on Wednesday, Fire Brigade Employees Union representative Luc Eddy said.
The truck was back online as of 8pm, he said.
While Mr Eddy is glad the issue is resolved, he said it's a shame external pressure from media is required to get repairs done.
"Really, if we didn't have a fleet that was declining and ageing, this wouldn't happen," he said.
Fire and Rescue NSW deputy commissioner of field operations Jeremy Fewtrell said as per FRNSW procedures, the correct process was followed to make sure the vehicle was fixed.
Most common parts would be stored locally, but in this instance the part needed to be delivered from Sydney, he said.
"Firefighting, by its very nature, places stress on trucks and we move quickly to fix any issue that may occur. Our fire coverage was not compromised at all during this period," he said.
A vehicle in Gunnedah will be replaced after an incident, a spokesperson for NSW emergency services minister Jihad Dib said.
A firefighter was reported to have fallen back onto a brick wall and suffered pain when a handle used to get into the truck came away.
"A check of other, similar vehicles is being undertaken as part of an overall upgrade of our fleet across the state," the spokesperson said.
