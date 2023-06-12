VITAL works to upgrade a local weir will begin this week to extend the gates' lifespan.
The Gunidgera Weir gates on the Namoi River, about 6km west of Wee Waa, are set for the facelift which will take about 10 weeks to complete.
Works on the new protective coating on the gates will start on June 15, and is part of a wider program by Water NSW.
"This is the second weir to be targeted as part of the Northern NSW Coating Program," WaterNSW General Manager Regional Operations North Michelle Yeaman said.
"We're progressively rolling out this program to protect assets from deterioration and improve their resilience to environmental factors, extending their life by up to 25 years."
As part of the operation, Water NSW said locals can expect to see the installation of scaffolding, surface preparation, and the application of a new protective coating to the weir.
While contractors will take about 10 weeks to finish the difficult job, they'll be in the hands of mother nature, which Water NSW said could see some delays.
"These works will ensure that Gunidgera weir continues to provide a service to our customers, including management of water diversion in to Pian Creek," Ms Yeaman said.
Contractors will be on scene between 7am and 6pm on weekdays, and 8am and 4pm on weekends.
Water NSW said "no noisy works" will be carried out on Saturday afternoons and Sunday, and there will be no works on public holidays or at night.
"To minimise impacts to the community and customers, work will be completed outside the irrigation season and will not impact nearby recreational activities including fishing, water-skiing or barbeque areas," Ms Yeaman said.
