The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Gunidgera Weir gates on the Namoi River set for major facelift

By Newsroom
June 12 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Gunidgera Weir gates on the Namoi River, about 6km west of Wee Waa, are set for the facelift. Picture supplied by Water NSW
The Gunidgera Weir gates on the Namoi River, about 6km west of Wee Waa, are set for the facelift. Picture supplied by Water NSW

VITAL works to upgrade a local weir will begin this week to extend the gates' lifespan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.