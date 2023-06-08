The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) has handed down its final review of regulated rural bulk water charges to apply for the coming year.
WaterNSW had proposed that charges for 2022-23 be adjusted for inflation and for updated demand forecasts. The adjustments would have meant that most prices would have increased above inflation.
Instead IPART has chosen to maintain the charges set under the 2021 Determination, which means increases will be limited to inflation of 7 per cent from July 1, 2023.
READ ALSO:
IPART Chair Carmel Donnelly said that although water usage is likely to have been impacted in 2022-23 by the recent flood conditions across NSW, "the combination of high dam storage levels, high allocation rates and potential move to drier conditions could support recovery in water usage levels over 2023-24."
"At this time, there is no evidence of a sustained shift in water sales," Ms Donnelly said.
"Therefore, we do not consider it reasonably necessary to vary rural charges for 2023-24 except for inflation.
"We will continue to use our annual reviews to monitor changes in demand.
"If we see any evidence of a sustained shift in demand or an opportunity to improve price stability, we will consider updating charges."
The final report further acknowledged the current high inflation rate of 7 per cent is increasing the costs of goods and services and adding to cost of living pressures [and] follows several years of relatively lower inflation.
The review applies to rural customers in the nine Murray Darling Basin (MDB) valleys and Fish River Water Supply Scheme.
Tamworth irrigator Ian Coxhead told the Leader in the lead up to the determination he doesn't mind Water NSW putting prices up to cover increasing costs of supply, but he disagrees with its current practice of charging different rates for each valley in the Murray-Darling basin.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.