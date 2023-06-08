The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Watch

Billabong Clubhouse opens soup kitchen to serve support to Tamworth

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
June 8 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

STEAMING pumpkin soup and beef casserole were on the menu at the Billabong Clubhouse's official soup kitchen opening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.