Jockey Ash Morgan continued his recent spate of wins when he picked up four victories at the Armidale meet on Tuesday.
Morgan teamed up with Armidale trainer Stirling Osland for two of those wins.
It was a tight finished in the 1400m Maiden Handicap with Blue Canasta pipping John Shelton's Enterprise Success.
Morgan then rode Cameron Crockett's Devilicious to triumph in the 1100m Maiden Plate.
His third win of the day came aboard Mel Dennett's Vis I Do in the 1400m Class 1 Handicap before he rode Osland's Lost Media to beat Cody Morgan's Cannoli in the 1100m Class 1 Handicap.
He rode Jane Clement's Heredero to victory in the 1100m Benchmark 58 ahead of Jeremy Sylvester's Nosey.
Loy then helped Crockett claim his second winner for the day with Assiduity in the 1300m Benchmark 58 in front of John Shelton's Cassia Lane.
Ben Looker was the only other hoop who managed to ride a winner on the day.
He snagged the 1900m Benchmark 58 Handicap aboard Tony Newing's Rise'N'Shine.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
