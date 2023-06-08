A man has been charged with murder after a five-year investigation into the death of a baby.
The 37-year-old was arrested at a home at Bowraville on the Mid North Coast at 9.45am on Thursday, June 8.
The arrest came after a lengthy investigation following the death of a baby girl at Binnaway, near Coonabarabran, in 2018.
It was about 10am on Monday, July 23, 2018, when emergency services were first called to a home at Binnaway following reports a nine-month-old girl was unresponsive.
The baby was taken to Coonabarabran hospital by paramedics but, despite the efforts of medical staff, she died a short time later.
Orana Mid-Western Police District officers launched an investigation into the incident, codenamed Strike Force King.
The strike force involved a team of detectives and was set up to investigate the death, and after new information came to light recently, officers searched a home at Binnaway on Wednesday, May 31.
After further investigations, a man was arrested at Bowraville on Thursday, June 8, at 9.45am.
He was taken to Macksville Police Station and charged with murder.
The man was refused bail to appear at Macksville Local Court on Thursday, June 8.
