Six keen young minds from Oxley Vale Public School are ready to put their skills to the test at the 75th Tamworth Eisteddfod.
They are members of the school's all-female debate team and they say they are set to argue their way into first place.
"Our teacher asked us about it and we all said sure we are all really good at arguing," Harriet Rule said.
"She then told us it's not yelling arguing, but more like logical arguing."
On Friday, June 9, the Oxley Vale team went head-to-head against Tamworth Public in a war of words.
The topic was 'should mobile phones be allowed in schools?' and the girls argued for the negative.
"Unfortunately they did not win. But, they spoke wonderfully and for longer than in previous rounds," Tamworth Eisteddfod Debate Convenor Grant Scarborough said.
Mr Scarborough said debating has had a ten year absence from the eisteddfod, so it's good to see it back again.
Other schools competing in the tournament include Nemingha Public School, Tamworth Public School, Timbumburi Public School, and Quirindi Public School.
Under the guidance of debate team advisor Mr Scarborough and two other Oxley Vale teachers, these brilliant young minds from Oxley Vale have been prepping for weeks.
"Before we did actual debates against other schools, we've done practice debates against each other," Maggie Buckley said.
"We've also did verbal ping-pong where we would get a topic like about rhinoceros and then we'd each throw in a word related to the topic," Kate Frazer said.
"We also had a special workshop from the university [UNE] where they came down and taught us more things about debating," Tahlia Worboys said.
For more than 70 years, the Tamworth Eisteddfod has attracted hundreds of competitors in dance, music, drama, and the newest category debate.
Organisers of the event are thrilled with the big number of entries for each individual category.
Mr Scarbourgh said this is one of the biggest eisteddfods they have had to date.
The Tamworth Eisteddfod runs from Thursday, June 8, until Saturday, June 24.
The program includes dance from Wednesday, June 7 to Monday, June 12; music from Monday, June 12 to Tuesday, June 20; speech and drama from Wednesday, June 21 to Friday, June 23; choral speech from Thursday, June 22; and mature performers on the afternoon of Sunday, June 25.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
