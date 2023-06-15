The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Brendan Jonathon Wood to defend assault and drink driving charges in Tamworth court

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
June 16 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan Jonathon Wood was handed a hearing date in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file
Brendan Jonathon Wood was handed a hearing date in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file

A MAN is set to fight allegations he was armed with star pickets, and assaulted two people while drunk behind the wheel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.