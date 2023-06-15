A MAN is set to fight allegations he was armed with star pickets, and assaulted two people while drunk behind the wheel.
Brendan Jonathon Wood was handed a hearing date in Tamworth Local Court to defend the charges, after he was arrested for a road rage incident on Armidale Road earlier this year.
The Queensland man was arrested at about 1am on March 9, 2023, after he allegedly assaulted a man and a woman while armed with star pickets.
The court heard a number of witnesses are expected to be called, and magistrate Julie Soars set aside a full day for the hearing.
Since his arrest, Wood has been on strict bail conditions including reporting to a police station in Queensland; not being in a public place between 10pm and 5am; and staying off drugs and alcohol unless prescribed to him.
Wood's defence solicitor made an "impromptu" application to vary Wood's bail for a period of eight days to accommodate a pre-booked holiday cruise.
She asked the court to remove the reporting and being in a public place conditions.
Ms Soars agreed to suspend the conditions for the duration of the cruise, but said Wood still had to keep away from drinks and drugs.
"Alcohol was all behind this," she said.
"He's still to have no contact with witnesses, and no drugs or alcohol."
The police case is Wood was under the influence of alcohol when he was he was driving along Armidale Road in Tamworth between five minutes past midnight and 12.30am on March 9.
He's accused of assaulting a man and woman, intimidating the man, and being armed with star pickets.
It's understood the alleged victims are not known to Wood.
Wood is charged with assault causing actual bodily harm; common assault; stalking or intimidating; being armed with intent; and driving under the influence of alcohol.
The matter is listed for hearing in September in the same Tamworth court.
