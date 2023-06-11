The Northern Daily Leader
Peter William Nelson sentenced after robbery and assault near Tamworth Shoppingworld

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
June 11 2023 - 5:00pm
Peter William Nelson assaulted a security guard and robbed a woman near Tamworth Shopping World.
A MAN was asked to leave a Tamworth shopping centre multiple times before he robbed a woman in the middle of the day and fled the scene.

