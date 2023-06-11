A MAN was asked to leave a Tamworth shopping centre multiple times before he robbed a woman in the middle of the day and fled the scene.
Peter William Nelson was hit with a 12-month good behaviour order in Tamworth Local Court after he robbed a woman, and assaulted a security guard in broad daylight near Tamworth Shoppingworld.
The 42-year-old "shaped up", and told a security guard "I'm going to bash you" before he stole a pack of cigarettes from a woman at about 1pm on March 19, 2023.
Nelson was spotted by the security guard pushing a trolley of rubbish into the shopping complex, before he abandoned the cart, exited the front doors and starting yelling at a woman in an electronic scooter.
The guard asked him to leave and the Narrabri man walked along the side of Shoppingworld, off Denne Street.
Court documents show he sat down right next to a woman who was sitting on a bench smoking a cigarette and started rambling to her, and making her "uncomfortable".
Meanwhile, the security guard exited through a side door of the shopping centre and saw Nelson sitting next to the woman.
The guard asked the 42-year-old to leave before Nelson threatened to bash him, and again after he was threatened.
Nelson approached the woman again, grabbed at her arm - causing the woman to squeal - and snatched a packet of cigarettes from her handbag.
The guard grabbed the man who yelled "let me go, you win".
While waiting for assistance the guard let go of Nelson who fled along Denne Street leaving behind one black flip flop.
Police arrived at the scene shortly after, seized the shoe, and obtained statements and CCTV footage.
Nelson was arrested on March 20, 2023, at about 4:50pm for an unrelated matter and taken to Tamworth Police Station where he was charged with the robbery and assault.
Nelson - who was on a good behaviour order when he was arrested for the robbery - has been behind bars since the offending.
In court, he also pleaded guilty to a separate stalk and intimidate charge.
He's also charged with two counts of contravening an AVO, and remains before the court.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
