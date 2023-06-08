The weekend of June 10 and 11 will showcase everything vintage at the Manilla Showground.
From cars, to tractors and motorbikes and more static displays there will be something for every member of the family over the two days.
The Tractor Trek kicks things off on Friday, leaving the showground from 11am.
Gates open Saturday 9am to 5pm and Sunday 9am to 3pm.
If you are looking to take in a bit of our region's history this weekend, then the Kurrumbede Open Day could be just the ticket.
The property was once the home of famed poet Dorothea Mackellar.
As well as having the opportunity to explore the original property out-buildings, those attending can also enjoy sulky rides, vintage car displays, sheep shearing and a range of other historical displays and demonstrations.
Gates open from 10am until 3pm. Entry is by gold coin donation.
It's you last chance to catch all the action at AELEC.
Even if you are not a horse enthusiast, the skill of these riders and their steeds will keep you mesmerised for hours.
The event is free for spectators with a number of stalls selling everything from women's and men's western wear to horse riding gear, and New Holland Double R tractors.
The action continues Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8am.
Each year hundreds of people from across the country gather on the Sunday of the June long weekend to commemorate the unprovoked massacre of at least 28 Wirrayaraay women, children and old men by a group of stockmen on Myall Creek Station in 1838.
The annual memorial service is open to everyone. Those intending to participate are invited to gather at the Myall Creek Hall on Reserve Creek Road at 9am Sunday, June 11 for morning tea.
Stay warm while enjoying the surrounds of the Tamworth Regional Art Gallery. This year's JADA celebrates the diversity of contemporary drawing.
Gallery opening hours:
Monday CLOSED
Tuesday - Friday @ 10am - 5pm
Saturday and Sunday @ 10am - 4pm
Don't forget to check out what's coming to the Capitol Theatre and other entertainment venues.
Whether is laughs you're looking for, or something to entertain the kids, there's a show for just about everyone.
Saturday, June 10 @ 1pm to 5pm.
There will be a jumping castle for the kids, and live music with Mackenzie Lee. Plus, there will also be raffles running, auctions and lucky door prizes.
Proceeds of the day will support Nemingha Public School P&C.
Saturday June 10 @ 9am - 12pm
Barraba's Nandewar Historical Society holds a monthly market in the gardens of their historical Museum at 71 Queen Street, Barraba.
The market stall holders offer a wide range of locally produced goods including delicious home made jams, chutneys, relishes, cakes, biscuits, local honey, plus hand made pottery, greeting cards, timber ware.
The Museum is also open with members on hand to discuss and share local history information.
If it's an appetite for sport that you have, there's also a host of major events happening in and around Tamworth over the long weekend.
The nine Country Rugby zones competing in the championships are: Central Coast, Central North, Central West, Far North Coast, Illawarra, Hunter, Mid North Coast, New England and Western Plains.
The championships are held at Scully Park and Pirates Rugby Club in Tamworth.
With Gravity Enduro being the name of the game, there will be shuttles operating on the weekend to get riders to the top of the mountain, ready for fast-paced racing back down the hill on scenic bush trails.
Mountain Bikers from all across the State will compete on Sunday 11 June, with practice runs to take place on Saturday 10 June.
The Tamworth Baseball Association has been hosting this annual carnival on the June long weekend for over 50 years.
Carnival date: 10th, 11th & 12th of June 2023
Location: Carter Street, Tamworth
Country Capital Cup is an individual and team competition open to WAG clubs and gymnasts in Level 3 - 10. The competition will be run by Tamworth Gymnastics Club and held at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment Conference Centre (TRECC) on the 10th - 13th of June. This year the competition will have nearly 1000 gymnasts competing.
Spectator entry is by gold coin.
