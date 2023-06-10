AN AFTERNOON out at a Tamworth pub has ended in a string of fraudulent payments on a stolen debit card.
Loretta Ann Coffey was at the Southgate Inn on a Saturday afternoon earlier this year when she stole a man's debit card and spent almost $1000 at several Tamworth stores.
The 34-year-old appeared in Tamworth Local Court after she was charged with dishonestly obtaining financial advantage, or causing disadvantage by deception.
Court documents show the West Tamworth woman made 10 fraudulent transactions after she stole the debit card from a man at the pub on February 25, 2023.
That night, and in the early hours of the morning, Coffey spent $996.49 at several stores, including Westdale Super, Coles, IGA, and CTC South Tamworth.
The victim had no idea his debit card had been stolen until he was contacted by his bank, court documents state.
Police obtained CCTV footage of the string of offences, and charged the 34-year-old on April 23, 2023.
Officers said Coffey told them she was intoxicated at the time and couldn't recall all the purchases, but eventually admitted to the offences.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Katie Walker told the court Coffey had attended a family funeral prior to the offending.
"She's very regretful and remorseful," Ms Walker said.
The court heard Coffey had similar offences on her record, but they occurred while she was using drugs.
Ms Walker said "she's now off drugs".
Magistrate Julie Soars sentenced her to a 12-month good behaviour order with a condition that she seek alcohol rehabilitation.
"You need to be cautious," Ms Soars said.
"These are offences that trouble the community, general deterrence is important."
Coffey was also ordered to pay back the money to the victim.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
