THE PRIMARY pump at South Tamworth Fire Station has been out of action for more than 48 hours.
A part to fix the pump was expected to arrive on Wednesday, Fire and Rescue NSW deputy commissioner of field operations Jeremy Fewtrell said.
Station representatives confirmed it had not arrived by 5pm.
Tamworth still has two appliances available and operating at South Tamworth and one appliance available in East Tamworth, Mr Fewtrell said.
Equipment passing its use-by date and falling apart occurs because stations "are not up to scratch", country sub-branch representative of the Fire Brigade Employees Union Tim Anderson said.
In Gunnedah, a firefighter was reported to have fallen back onto a brick wall and suffered pain when a handle used to get into the truck came away.
"The reason why this is happening is trucks are getting older and they're breaking," Mr Anderson said.
"We've got fire stations that aren't fit for purpose."
The union has had a number of meetings with the new Labor government, Mr Anderson said, and doors are open.
A substantial increase for Fire and Rescue's budget is on the union wishlist for the government's budget to be handed down later this year.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said the safety and wellbeing of firefighters is paramount.
