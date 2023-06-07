THE death toll on the region's roads has hit double digits as police urge motorists to think before getting behind the wheel.
Ten families are grieving the loss of a loved one as fatalities from the first five months of the year stack up.
And concerns are growing as Peel Highway Patrol officers see a spike in drink driving - one of the major causes of crashes across the Oxley and New England Police Districts.
Peel Highway Patrol manager Inspector Kelly Wixx told the Leader up until June 1, 192 drivers had been charged with drink driving offences, and 330 motorists had fronted court for driving while on drugs.
"It just shows the absolute disregard some people in the community have for obeying road rules," she said.
More than 60,000 people have passed through breath tests since the start of the year, and 354 crashes involving injuries have tallied up - alcohol has been a direct cause in 15 of those.
In the first five months of the year more than 4000 drivers have been clocked speeding by New England officers.
Inspector Wixx said motorists need to think about the flow on effects before they make "really, really poor decisions" on the roads.
"Losing a family member is probably the worst thing that can happen, it's the worst possible outcome," she said.
"Road safety should be everyone's priority, I can't emphasise that enough."
Last year, 21 people tragically lost their lives in local crashes, which marked an increase on previous years.
The warning to road users comes as the King's Birthday double demerit four day road blitz kicks off.
It'll be all hands on deck between Friday June 9 and Tuesday June 12 with every available highway patrol car out on the region's roads.
"If you're going to do the wrong thing, don't do it this weekend," Inspector Wixx said.
Officers will be out in force during the long weekend, targeting speed, alcohol, drug, fatigue, seat belt and distraction offences.
"Just do the right thing," Inspector Wixx said.
"We will be breath testing, we will be drug testing, and we will be out there detecting speed."
Police are anticipating extra traffic on the roads and have urged motorists to stay patient.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
