It's safe to say that Adrian Smith's time in high school was not the happiest period of his life.
The Moree resident recalled his teenage years with mixed emotions, saying that he struggled in school and eventually left without much direction.
So, to those who know him, it was likely a surprise when Smith elected to return to Moree Secondary College as a Student Learning Support Officer (SLSO) roughly two months ago.
"I give [the students] advice on how to finish school," Smith said.
"It was hard for me. The first four years out of school, I couldn't get nothing going for me. Job-wise, I was just doing anything.
"Now I've got a full-time job, a car, a family."
Though he has not been in the role long, Smith has loved the opportunity to help youngsters find direction.
The contentment he now feels in his personal and professional spheres has clearly translated into the third major facet of his life: rugby league.
The Moree Boars fullback is in the middle of what he described as "100 per cent" his best year in football, and that, he believes, is in no small part due to how well his external life is going.
"I'm happy throughout the week, happy to go to training, and happy to go to work," Smith said.
"Being happy outside of footy means I can bring that happiness into footy. I'm enjoying it a lot more than I did in previous years."
The statistics bear out Smith's claim that 2023 is the best of his playing career. He won the 2022 Group 4 Leading Point Scorer award with 210, and in the first eight games of this year has already accrued 146 according to the official competition tally.
He is working at an average of 18.25 points per match and has 14 tries to his name - the same number he scored last year.
"[Smith's season] speaks for itself," Moree captain-coach, Mick Watton, said.
"He's leading everything. He's a big in for us, he works hard on his goalkicking and he's a great addition for us."
Part of the success that Smith has enjoyed on the field can be attributed to his move from the halves to fullback last year.
As a relatively slight man, Smith was often outsized by his opposition counterparts and unable to make full use of his immense pace.
But out the back, Smith now has the room to fully utilise his speed, agility, and knack for finding gaps in opposition defence.
"I have so much more time at fullback," he said.
"Once I get the ball, I just take a jagged line. If I beat the first one, I can get through and beat the next person. Once I get those strides in, I'm on the home stretch."
Unsurprisingly, Smith is the current leader in Group 4 Media's unofficial Best and Fairest season tally. In his opinion, that is largely because of how well everything is going off-field, which has bled through into his playing form.
As he said, "I'm loving it."
