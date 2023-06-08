A TAMWORTH man pulled a knife on an innocent bystander, demanded money and a mobile phone in a "frightening" armed robbery at a service station.
Bo Jason Matthews was sentenced to three years behind bars in Tamworth District Court after an attempted armed robbery on a passerby at the BP service station in Quirindi last year.
The court heard Matthews approached a man on Friday night on March 22, last year, held the victim's car door open, threatened him with a five centimetre knife, and said: "mate I just want your money and your phone".
The victim pushed Matthews in the chest, locked the car, drove away from the Kamilaroi Highway service station, and reported the incident to police - which was captured on CCTV.
Matthew was arrested on March 29, 2022, in Newcastle, and charged with assault with the intent to rob, while armed with an offensive weapon.
Judge Andrew Coleman said it was an unprovoked attack on a bystander "simply going about his business".
"It must have been frightening," he said.
Separate health reports were handed up by the Crown and the defence ahead of sentencing.
The court heard the 28-year-old had a troubled upbringing and a history of drug and alcohol abuse, and a report tendered by the defence found Matthews suffered from several health conditions.
The defence submitted Matthews had acknowledged his actions would have caused "distress" to the victim.
Matthews - who has been in custody since his arrest - was on parole for similar offences when the attempted robbery occurred.
Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Heather Webb submitted Matthews had a "genuine desire" to participate in rehabilitation despite previous relapses.
"Rehabilitation isn't always a linear journey," she told the court.
Judge Coleman accepted Matthews would require drug and alcohol help, but said his prospects of rehabilitation were "dependant on engagement".
He said armed robbery has always been regarded as a "grave matter", and found a jail term to be the only appropriate punishment.
Matthews' health, upbringing and substance abuse were taken into consideration in sentencing.
"His moral culpability is reduced, and this will lead to a more lenient sentence," Judge Coleman said.
Matthews was granted a discount on sentencing due to his early plea, and a non-parole period of one-year-and-10-months was set.
After time served, he will be eligible for release on June 30, 2024.
