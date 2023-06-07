The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Education

Tick Everett talks to Tamworth students about the lasting impacts of bullying

RC
By Rachel Clark
Updated June 7 2023 - 6:58pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dolly's Dream program coordinators Amy Williams and Melissa Hardy, Dolly's Dream founder Tick Everett and Farrer Memorial High School principal Clint Gallagher. Picture by Peter Hardin.
Dolly's Dream program coordinators Amy Williams and Melissa Hardy, Dolly's Dream founder Tick Everett and Farrer Memorial High School principal Clint Gallagher. Picture by Peter Hardin.

"A funny joke is not always a funny joke to everyone."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.