"A funny joke is not always a funny joke to everyone."
That became clear to Tick and Kate Everett when their daughter, Amy 'Dolly' Everett, took her own life in 2018, after being relentlessly bullied by her peers.
In a modern world filled with technology, open conversations about the harm of bullying and the toll it can take on a young person's life, are more vital than ever before.
To that end, students from Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School participated in workshops run by the founder of Dolly's Dream, Mr Everett, on June 7, to learn about the impacts of bullying.
"Bullying is something that schools need to constantly work on," Farrer High principal Clint Gallagher said.
"We have a new group of students arrive every year and teenagers evolve. With mobile phones and social media being quite prevalent today, it's important we address the issue again."
The Everetts founded the organisation to raise awareness of mental health in young people and help empower students to create safer school environments.
"There is a difference between banter and bullying. Everyone likes a joke and a bit of fun, but if nobody is laughing, then it's not that funny," Mr Everett said.
"The scary thing is that there is a need for us to come here. But that is what we are all about, to try and improve it. To make these young men's lives a bit happier and safer."
Through sharing his story, Mr Everett wants to highlight the importance of taking a stand against bullying.
"I want to give them a bit of background from a male point of view, as a young parent through to losing a child. What started as a bit of playground banter and the consequences it can have not only on the family, but also friends and the young society."
The workshops allowed for students to engage in discussion about the early signs of bullying and the best ways to handle such situations.
"They will talk about the signs, young people display signs of bullying. The ways they can fix any online mistakes, if they make any online mistakes and where they or their mates can get help if needed," Mr Everett said.
Later in the day, parents took part in a workshop to understand what they should look for and the online tools available to them.
"The biggest signs include change in friend groups, change of the way they present themselves from dress or hair," Mr Everett said.
"Just in their overall demeanor. Their phone might bing and their facial expression or mood will change. Signs like that show they don't want to see what's on their phone."
If you or anyone you know needs help you can contact the Dolly's Dream Support Line.
Call or text 0488 881 033 to connect with a trained counsellor. The line operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
