Did you know that June 9 is International Archives Day?
What's so special about that, you might ask?
On this day, around the world, the archival community commemorates the occasion by raising awareness of the importance and value of what are essentially memory institutions collecting and preserving the world's history.
Here in Tamworth, Archive Day is every Tuesday, throughout the year.
A small group of volunteers meet to collect and preserve information that describes what our region was like in days gone by, what it's like today and what its aspirations are for the future. It's been doing this for almost 30 years! To assist us in carrying out this work we have the invaluable support of Tamworth Regional Council.
As technology has continuously evolved it is important not to forget the past, our heritage. Our history, culture and art are all part of what has shaped society today.
One way to preserve and celebrate our past is through a film and sound archive. The Tamworth Regional Film and Sound Archive is a collection of audiovisual recordings capturing stories of how we have lived, and are living - stories that reflect our region's identity and unique heritage.
Collecting, cataloging and preserving these recordings can help us to better understand and appreciate the social, cultural and environmental diversity of our region.
Moreover, the film and sound archive serves as a reference for researchers and educators who rely on these materials to study the past, explore social and cultural phenomena, compare changes to our environment and develop new understandings.
Preserving these archives is particularly important because many audiovisual materials degrade over time. Physical tapes and films deteriorate through natural decay and improper storage conditions. Furthermore, obsolescence of playback equipment makes contemporary formats such as CDs and DVDs difficult, if not impossible to retrieve once their life expectancy expires.
This is when a film and sound archive assumes a critical importance: by digitising and storing the treasured stories it holds we ensure that they remain accessible to future generations.
Archives of one type or another, have been around for a long time. Without them we might still think Caesar is just a salad, and Pavlova just a fancy dessert. Without archives we lose the opportunity to learn about the past, explore new ideas and uncover new insights from our cultural heritage.
In film we need to remember, as someone once said, that it is our sharpest mirror, and it's incumbent upon society to keep it from cracking.
Similarly, we should remind ourselves that in sound we have the most authentic echo of voices who can no longer speak. We must not let them be forever mute.
The Tamworth Regional Film and Sound Archive is located at the Annex Building, rear of the Tamworth Community Centre, Darling Street. Hours of operation are Tuesday's from 10am to 3pm or via appointment.
