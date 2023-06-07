The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Group 4: Piper Rankmore on growing up playing against men and leading the Gunnedah Bulldogs

By Zac Lowe
June 7 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After coming to league relatively late, Piper Rankmore did not take long to shine for the Gunnedah Bulldogs women. Picture by Zac Lowe.
After coming to league relatively late, Piper Rankmore did not take long to shine for the Gunnedah Bulldogs women. Picture by Zac Lowe.

Born the middle child between two brothers, one might assume that Piper Rankmore grew up on the receiving end of torment from her siblings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.