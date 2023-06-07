Born the middle child between two brothers, one might assume that Piper Rankmore grew up on the receiving end of torment from her siblings.
But the truth, she said, was quite the opposite.
"Nah, I punched them," Rankmore said with a laugh.
"They were smaller ... when I was younger I'd definitely put it over them."
That never-back-down spirit instilled by competing (and occasionally fighting) with her brothers prepared her well for the sporting field, where Rankmore spent the majority of her spare time.
Born and raised in Gunnedah, Rankmore played soccer, rugby union, touch, and Oztag as a child, and even managed to earn selection in the town's first grade soccer team.
"We never had a female team, so from the age of 15, I was in the first grade men's team," she said.
"It was good to play a variety of sports, it definitely helps."
Shortly after her first grade soccer debut, Rankmore followed some of her friends into the Gunnedah Bulldogs' league tag side, and hasn't looked back since.
After a few years of juggling league and union, Rankmore was named co-captain of the Bulldogs at the tender age of 18, alongside Jacqui Jones.
Three years later, Rankmore has taken sole ownership of the captaincy and Jones, who now coaches the side, couldn't be happier with the 21-year-old halfback's performances and leadership.
"She's always been a strong player, but this year she's just found herself," Jones said.
"She'd be one of the best in the group. She's maturing her game sense, she's just really smart out there. It's nice to play alongside her."
Rankmore was at her athletic best on Saturday as the Bulldogs scored a resounding win over Werris Creek. She belted two conversions - attributing her explosive kicking to her soccer background - and scored one of the best tries of her career after barely clinging on to a fumbled pass before sprinting another 40 metres.
And though she no longer plays soccer, she remains involved in union and was even named in the Central North women's side to take part in this weekend's Country Championships.
But, generally speaking, Rankmore admitted that league has taken precedence among her sporting priorities due to her leadership role in the Gunnedah side.
Along with working two jobs, one at Anytime Fitness as a trainer and another at the Railway Hotel, Rankmore is studying a Certificate IV in fitness with the goal of becoming a personal trainer.
With a workload that would leave many incapacitated, Rankmore instead relishes her life of constant activity.
"I'm used to it," she said.
"I've always played a lot of sports ... I usually play at least six days a week, so my body's pretty used to it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.