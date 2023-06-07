Hugo Holmes says his year 4 classmates at St Xavier's Primary School at Gunnedah are "a bit confused".
Their confusion, the 10-year-old said, stemmed from his upcoming participation in the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship in DuQuoin, Illinois.
On Sunday, Hugo and his family flew to the US ahead of the American Motorcyclist Association event from June 14-20.
"They're pretty proud of me going," Hugo said of his classmates. "They're pretty happy.
"But I think they're also confused as well: a little boy who's in year 4, who's their friend, is going over to America to ride."
Hugo is one of five riders who will compete for Team Aus Racing in the US, having secured his spot after winning two national titles last year.
In Illinois, Hugo - who also won three state titles last year - will compete in the 65cc production and 65cc modified classes (both in the 7-11 years age group).
"It's pretty good," he said of the US trip, adding: "It's probably a once in a lifetime [adventure]."
Hugo hopes to become a professional racer one day.
"That's probably one of my top goals to go for when I'm a bit older," he said, adding: "I just love riding bikes because you can see all your friends, ride against some good riders.
"And just getting to go to every different track is good."
Hugo has been joined in the States by his mother and father, Chloe and Dale, and his elder sister, Arabella.
"For us, it will probably be an opportunity of a lifetime," Dale said, echoing his son's comment.
"So that's why we thought we'll jump on it and give it a red-hot crack."
Hugo was named the Australia Day junior sports person of the year in Gunnedah at this year's awards ceremony.
In 2023, he moved up to a bigger class - 85cc modified - and finished second at the nationals on the Gold Coast.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
