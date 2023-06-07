Colt Northey knows he is fortunate.
The Tamworthian may be involved in one of the loneliest pursuits there is, when he steps into the ring, but he does not feel alone.
Fresh from his latest Muay Thai win, the undefeated fighter has spoken about the loyal supporters who are sharing the ride of his young life.
From his fight team of Scott, Clint and Kristie Chaffey, to his family and friends, the 21-year-old has - as he put it - "really good people" around him.
They include Northey's colleagues at Harvey Norman. Since his successful ring debut last October, his workmates have been cheering him on - either ringside or via a live stream.
They were ringside when he won his third fight, at Newcastle in March. Northey said his workmates were "very supportive".
"The people there are really, really good," the sales assistant said of Harvey Norman, adding: "Cherie [Stanton], my boss, she's very supportive, which makes it really easy."
Northey made it four wins from four fights with a split-decision victory over the previously undefeated Jacob Pedavoli at the Doylo, at Doyalson, on May 27.
Fighting at 66.5kg, Northey said it was probably his toughest fight.
"He was experienced. Like, he's been training for a long time as well," the unassuming ring warrior said.
"And he was tall, and had a really good reach and knew how to use it."
Northey - who has been training for nine years and regards himself as a technical fighter - hopes to contest an amateur state title in his next fight.
"I'm definitely feeling a lot more comfortable in there [the ring]," he said, adding: "I think I'm in a really good spot."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
