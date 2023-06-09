The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Tamworth council progresses 'One More' campaign to attract tourists

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
June 9 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth council's Biancia Mayer with Vivaldi Cafe's Dinesh Goyal, Donna Bradney and Bianca Hawes. Picture by Peter Hardin
Tamworth council's Biancia Mayer with Vivaldi Cafe's Dinesh Goyal, Donna Bradney and Bianca Hawes. Picture by Peter Hardin

Tamworth council's tourism team is marching forward with a campaign to boost the tourism economy year-round.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.