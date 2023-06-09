Tamworth council's tourism team is marching forward with a campaign to boost the tourism economy year-round.
The 'One More' marketing campaign, launched earlier this year, is designed to encourage visitors to stay for an additional night.
"Not only one more night, but one more 'do something,' one more adventure, one more show, one more taste," council's Visitor Economy Coordinator Linda Bridges said.
The idea for the marketing campaign was sparked in November as part of council's new visitor economy plan, which clocked the average visitor's stay in Tamworth at 2.5 nights, lower than, the 3.3-night average for regional NSW.
By bringing that average up by one more night, council estimates it can deliver an additional $20 million to the Tamworth region visitor economy.
"There's a knock-on effect in the economy. You might have an extra coffee or an extra dinner if we increase that nightly rate," Ms Bridges said.
She said phase two of the 'One More' campaign will focus on getting local businesses involved with promoting local experiences, offering free tickets to local museums and experiences, to incentivise one more adventure.
"The goal is to increase spending in the region, not just in Tamworth but also Nundle, Manilla, Barraba, Bendemeer, and Moonbi," Ms Bridges said.
The tourism team is rolling into phase two by distributing merchandise with QR codes directing people to the dedicated 'One More' page on the Destination Tamworth website, which went live in mid-April.
The web page is a one-stop-shop for information on everything there is to do in town, from attractions to hotels, to food and drink.
"It's a valuable tool even for locals because there's so much to do here. You could easily spend more than a few days here depending on your interests," Ms Bridges said.
Cafe Vivaldi on Peel Street will be one of the first local businesses to receive coasters and serviettes promoting the new web page.
"It's important for people to know what's going on around town when they come to Tamworth, so they can explore more and support the local community and local businesses," Cafe Vivaldi owner Dinesh Goyal said.
The 'One More' campaign has a six-month budget of $25,000, and Ms Bridges said the tourism team is working to make every cent count.
"It's not a lot of money, but we're working in places that we think we can get the most attention, for example with the napkins and coasters," she said.
She said following phase two the next goal for the web page is to provide itineraries based on how much time visitors have, providing a list of experiences for three-day, four-day, or five-day trips.
She also said she encourages businesses to send their own events to Destination Tamworth through their 'What's on' page.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
