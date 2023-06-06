In many ways, Frank Farina had a lot in common with a number of the Farrer students he spoke to earlier today.
The former Australian footballer and coach's career spanned decades, beginning in the 80s and running through to the 2016 Olympics.
But his early years were humble, spent growing up in Papua New Guinea until he eventually moved to boarding school in Cairns.
Like many Farrer students, Farina was madly in love with soccer as a youth, and he spoke to roughly 40 of the local kids at the high school today to share his knowledge, discuss his formative experiences, and answer questions on his career.
The roughly hour-long session began with an overview of Farina's time as a professional player in Australia and various club sides across Europe, before then talking about his transition into coaching, and ended with questions from the students.
Among the dozens of queries were the likes of: Was he in any of the FIFA games? "No, I don't think so," was his reply.
Which team did he always want to be signed by as a kid?
"My team team was always Manchester United, I never got to play for them though."
Did he ever have problems with the media? (At this point, the journalists in the room began sweating).
"Plenty. When you're good and you're going well, the media are always nice to you," Farina answered.
"If you're not playing, or you're not playing well, they get onto you. I had plenty of run-ins."
But his favourite question of the session came towards the end of the allotted time from one of the younger students present: Did he cop any good red cards in his time?
"It's not anything to be proud of, mind you, but before I went overseas, I won the award for most reds cards in Australia for a striker," Farina replied.
"Which wasn't something I was proud of."
After a pause, he added that "a lot of them were unfair" with a wry grin.
Farina was in Tamworth on business with his company, Statewide Sports, who have partnered with NIAS in recent years.
It is a role which often requires him to visit various regional areas across Australia, which he likes to use as an opportunity to meet with local schools and promote the sport to which he dedicated his life.
"It's about enjoyment," Farina said.
"We hear it all the time, about enjoying the game, but to enjoy it you've got to be committed, dedicated ... everyone dreams of one day playing for the Socceroos or playing for the Matildas, and I'm fortunate enough to have been there and done that.
"So if I can pass on any tips or give advice to kids, I'm happy to do it."
