Letters to the editor | City pool debate stirs response

What a cruel imbecile who skidded his vehicle over a large red bellied black snake sunning himself beside the Goonoo Goonoo Road last Friday 2nd June. No doubt you felt good about it but this snake has lived in our machinery/hayshed for at least seven years and the kids and ourselves were so pleased to have him during the mouse plague as not a single rat nor mouse took up residence and he was such a very placid animal, and admired and respected by all of us. The kids are devastated by the death of our Blackie.
There has NEVER been a death of any man, woman or child from the bight of a red bellied black. Did you think of that when you deliberately swerved off the road to kill him? WHY?
Margaret Robinson, Tamworth
Thank you to Patrick Mahoney for his Letter to the NDL on 7 June, 2023 regarding access to the Tamworth City Pool site and the need for a public pool in this area. This is indeed consistent with the content of that in the 'Adult Pool Users of Tamworth' original letter which identified the need for accessible parking. This could occur in the space between Number 1 oval and the pool; and that the parking area adjacent to Ray Walsh House could be used for public parking.
The current City Pool location is not likely to suitable for a multi level park due to potential traffic congestion during peak periods and it would not be an attractive entry to the city centre from the south. Amongst the discussions to build an Aquatic Centre at the Longyard site, Tamworth Regional Council identified that the current City Pool site should remain as part of the greenspace that was originally Number 1, 2, and 3 ovals up to the (prior) Velodrome site. It would seem that a reasonable use of the current site is to maintain it's existing purpose with upgrades to meet health and safety requirements; with the addition of a separate covered 25m pool at that or the South and West Pool site which could be used all year round to provide a valuable resource to the citizens of Tamworth.
Adult Pool Users of Tamworth
No Minister for the Environment should be approving new coal mines in our current environmental crisis ("New legal fight looms for mine", NDL, 7/6). Coal pollution is undoubtedly contributing to catastrophic extreme weather events and disrupting precious ecosystems. To make matters worse, satellite data is now exposing the considerable under-predicting and under-reporting of coal mine pollution. The game is up. Australia desperately needs an updated Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act to ensure that government decisions will actually protect our precious environment.
Amy Hiller, Kew
In recent years, the federal National Party has been pro coal and gas extraction despite opposition from affected land owners and the knowledge that the effects of climate change are worse in rural and regional Australia. This week we read that the Party's annual general conference to be held in Tamworth will discuss the "conflict in land use between renewable energy, the resource extraction industry, and prime agricultural land" ("Party platform on agenda", 5/6). If by resources, the Party means only critical minerals then farmers opposing new gas on the Liverpool Plains NSW and in the NT's Beetaloo Basin will be rightly angered. Membership numbers will drop overnight.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn, Vic
I note the comments of a former minister of the former NSW Coalition government to a largely sympathetic business chamber luncheon on Wednesday suggesting that "renewables are causing a crisis" to agricultural communities. He failed to mention that his party's donor Santos is also causing a crisis to Liverpool Plains farming communities, but that would directly show how asleep he was during his ministerial tenure, when he was in government, when he actually should have been speaking up and advocating for his communities. Perhaps he didn't want to upset his comrade Mr Galilee.
The former Minister also failed to mention that the renewable/agricultural land conflicts in the Renewable Energy Zones (Rez's) occurred under his watch too, during the pandemic. Under the cover of pandemic lockdowns, poor consultation and communication, his party voted to locate the REZ's where these conflicts are now occurring instead of at locations on or adjacent marginal land and moving the network infrastructure toward those projects to try to mitigate those conflicts. Nor juxtaposed to small rural villages impacting the charm of those sites. He showed scant concern for impacted rural residents who now face fighting these projects alone, without an effective voice.
Now he seems to beguile the business community with his concerns, but the question needs to be asked why wasn't he advocating for agricultural communities when it mattered? The horse has now bolted and all you'll hear now are sympathetic weasel words from a bereft MP and former minister who let rural constituents down when it mattered.
King's Birthday Long-Weekend
I note that the June Long-Weekend like other state and national holidays again brings out the national day changers seeking to remodel Australia in their desired image while expunging the bits of our heritage they don't like such as the monarchy and with it our system of government that I believe works better than many other systems.
I'm old enough to remember that this time on the annual calendar was a great time of year, bringing families and communities together at bonfires and cracker nights to observe the delights of roman candles, fountains, catherine wheels, tom thumbs, bungers, parachutes and flower pots to name just a few. Natural selection saw some fools lose a finger or an eye because they didn't adhere to the firework rules "Use under close adult supervision, do not hold in hand, place on firm flat ground, light fuse and get away". Sadly those who think they've made Australia a better or safer place intervened and the last retail sales of fireworks for cracker night in NSW was 1986. Nanny State knows better.
Naturally this weekend celebrating King Charles III might seem superfluous when you take away the joy that many Aussie kids and families experienced for many decades. In these times when there is so much of a tendency to run down our dear Nation and change everything, this weekend enjoy some time with your family and reflect that it actually was historically a great opportunity for unity and bringing people together. All I see now out of the public holiday day changers, is dissension and strife. Have a lovely long-weekend.
Mark Rodda, Tamworth
So, Tamworth is to host the Annual Nationals Conference. This has got to be in the form of a Stand-up Comedy Fest, which is appropriate given that they are puppets. They also want to decide what motions they will add to their policy platform. How about a motion to actually do something for a change. You will be "talking about a lot of things" and 'talking about those vouchers" and that's all you ever do is talk. Speaking of comedy, you pointed out how well the Nationals performed in traditional regional strangleholds. Kevin, you had a swing of 12.3 per cent against the Nationals. Maybe that was just a warm-up joke for the Comedy fest. If the Nationals grew some chest hair and told the Liberals what we wanted, then you may not have had to squirm and admit that your Tafe policy was not good for our local residents. Reflecting on 2011, when the Nationals gained local power, locals probably also said, "At that time, it probably made sense to do that". That could be the opening one liner you could use at the Comedy fest. If the Nationals don't know what's important to regional NSW by now, it should be an interesting "contest" to see who comes up with what ideas. Good to see you finally got some photo ops but what part you play in those stories is anybody's guess. Noticed you didn't have your photo on the front page regarding local water issues though. As you were Kevin. Bob Snell, Tamworth
The big four banks have reportedly made a combined profit of $17 billion since interest rates started to rise, making a mockery of their insistence that the rises need to be passed on to mortgage holders to "cover our costs". Hard-earned wages of borrowers are simply transferred to wealthy corporations.
This wouldn't be so bad if banks used this largesse to open branches, hire more staff or raise wages so the money cycled back through the communities it was originally gouged from. Alternatively, they could be taxed on super profits and the money used to provide relief for home and small business owners doing it tough. However, none of these things will happen.
The banks will keep their profits and redistribute it to shareholders, and CEOs will get fat bonuses. At a recent Senate inquiry into regional bank closures, senators from across the political spectrum backed a public bank solution like the original Commonwealth Bank. A people's bank that would provide full banking services through post offices and force the big banks to truly compete. Now that's an example of politicians working for the people they represent.
