Letters to the editor | City pool debate stirs response

So, Tamworth is to host the Annual Nationals Conference. This has got to be in the form of a Stand-up Comedy Fest, which is appropriate given that they are puppets. They also want to decide what motions they will add to their policy platform. How about a motion to actually do something for a change. You will be "talking about a lot of things" and 'talking about those vouchers" and that's all you ever do is talk. Speaking of comedy, you pointed out how well the Nationals performed in traditional regional strangleholds. Kevin, you had a swing of 12.3 per cent against the Nationals. Maybe that was just a warm-up joke for the Comedy fest. If the Nationals grew some chest hair and told the Liberals what we wanted, then you may not have had to squirm and admit that your Tafe policy was not good for our local residents. Reflecting on 2011, when the Nationals gained local power, locals probably also said, "At that time, it probably made sense to do that". That could be the opening one liner you could use at the Comedy fest. If the Nationals don't know what's important to regional NSW by now, it should be an interesting "contest" to see who comes up with what ideas. Good to see you finally got some photo ops but what part you play in those stories is anybody's guess. Noticed you didn't have your photo on the front page regarding local water issues though. As you were Kevin. Bob Snell, Tamworth