Northern Daily Leader letters to the editor Saturday, June 10

By Letters to the Editor
June 10 2023 - 2:00pm
Letters to the editor | City pool debate stirs response
Loss of best friend

What a cruel imbecile who skidded his vehicle over a large red bellied black snake sunning himself beside the Goonoo Goonoo Road last Friday 2nd June. No doubt you felt good about it but this snake has lived in our machinery/hayshed for at least seven years and the kids and ourselves were so pleased to have him during the mouse plague as not a single rat nor mouse took up residence and he was such a very placid animal, and admired and respected by all of us. The kids are devastated by the death of our Blackie.

