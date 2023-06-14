AN EMPLOYEE has been caught stealing more than a thousand dollars from a Tamworth jewellery store to help pay for "her father's knee surgery".
Stacey Marie Beard-Webb fronted Tamworth Local Court after she was caught refunding a piece of jewellery 38 times and making off with the cash.
The 21-year-old had been an employee at Lovisa, located inside Tamworth Shoppingworld, for three weeks when she stole $1063.62 in the space of 10 minutes in October, last year.
The court heard the former employee stole the money to help pay for her father's knee surgery.
"She didn't want to lose him as a figure in her life," Legal Aid defence solicitor Arabella Munro said.
Beard-Webb was working with another employee on Sunday, October 2, last year, when she was left alone for 10 minutes.
READ ALSO:
During this time, she debited $391.86 from the till into her bank account, and refunded an item of jewellery almost 40 times to total $671.76 and kept the money.
Court documents show when the staff member came back she noticed the till was "significantly low" and immediately notified the regional manager who reported the theft to police.
The former employee initially denied stealing the money when she was charged with the offence on January 2, 2023.
Police said she eventually admitted to stealing the money and appeared remorseful.
Ms Munro said given she had only been an employee for three weeks, it was a "somewhat less breach of trust".
She asked the court to impose a "gentle sentence" for the "very unsophisticated" offending.
"It was always going to be discovered quickly," Ms Munro said.
Magistrate Julie Soars sentenced the 21-year-old to 12 months of good behaviour, and ordered her to pay back the stolen money.
"Treat it as a wake up call," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.