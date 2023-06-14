The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Stacey Marie Beard-Webb admits to stealing from Tamworth Lovisa store

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated June 14 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stacey Marie Beard-Webb was working at Lovisa, located in Tamworth Shoppingworld, when she stole the money. Picture by Peter Hardin
Stacey Marie Beard-Webb was working at Lovisa, located in Tamworth Shoppingworld, when she stole the money. Picture by Peter Hardin

AN EMPLOYEE has been caught stealing more than a thousand dollars from a Tamworth jewellery store to help pay for "her father's knee surgery".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.