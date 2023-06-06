A tough new multi-venue measure could see offenders banned from every pub and club in Tamworth.
The liquor accord's new 'barred from one, barred from all' policy is being described as "one strike and you're out".
Under the measure, if a licensee decides to ban an offender from a venue due to the person causing problems for staff members or other patrons, they will get the boot from all pubs and venues across the city.
The policy already operates in a number of communities across New England including Armidale.
Tamworth publican Craig Power said the historic measure is a massive step forward.
"Our number one safety will always be our staff," he said.
"The decision has been made for the 'barred from one, barred from all', so it will allow for a lifetime ban for someone doing the wrong thing, which is such a great thing for all our venues," Mr Power said.
"It's massive relief for staff to know that they have this behind their back, they have local police, they have the support of the accord and that if someone does step over that boundary ... they have the support of the right people in the community to stop these people from coming into these venues again."
Tamworth Liquor Accord has been brewing on the idea for a while, but a recent incident at a Tamworth venue pushed the policy across the line.
Director of Liquor and Policing with the Australian Hotels Association, John Green, said the measure is officially in place from Wednesday, June 6, and sends a strong message.
"If a person commits a range of offences, criminal offences and with aggregating features, then they can be barred from all venues within the area," he said.
"So if that person chooses to walk into any venue they are already be committing the offence ... it has worked around Australia already and it will work very effectively in Tamworth."
Mr Green said enforcement will be multi-faceted.
"The person commits the offence, the accord makes the decision to bar them for life, then the person will be served a notice by police. So, from that moment they know they are barred and are liable to a $550 fine should they breach that order," he said.
"The more important thing is the venue staff within regional towns know the people who are barred, they can call the police or if they have security on they can exclude the person, or if it comes to notice that the person has been in the venue they can have a ticket and a $550 fine.
"If they keep wanting to play up then the police will take further action."
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
