A TAMWORTH man will stay behind bars after he was found with images and videos of children as young as two years old on his mobile phone.
James Scott Blyth was sentenced in Tamworth District Court to five-years-and-two-months in prison after he was charged with possessing child abuse material.
The court heard Blyth had a troubled upbringing, left school at a young age, and struggled making friends.
Judge Andrew Coleman said most of his friendships were made online.
"Attempts to make friends has been unsuccessful and he has experienced loneliness most of the time," he said.
READ ALSO:
Blyth pleaded guilty to multiple Commonwealth charges including using a carriage service to solicit child abuse material; using a carriage service to send indecent material to a person under the age of 16; possessing or controlling child abuse material; and using a carriage service to transmit child abuse matter to himself.
The court heard Blyth had visited the "dark web" but mainly used generic websites.
He said he thought he was a "victim" of people infiltrating chat rooms as a "honey trap" to gather information on paedophiles.
Judge Coleman said according to a report from a health professional, the factors that drove the offending included isolation.
"The offender has stated he felt sick and vile in relation to his behaviour,"Judge Coleman told the court.
He said Blyth had acknowledged the situation "got out of hand".
Judge Coleman said the man had no history of crime, sexual deviancy or substance abuse.
Blyth - who has been in custody since 2021 - was sentenced to the prison term with a non-parole period of three years.
Judge Coleman granted a discount on the jail sentence for the early pleas, and Blyth's cooperation with police, which led to the arrest of other offenders.
After time served, he will be eligible for parole in August next year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.