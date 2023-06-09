A DRINK driver has been told he's lucky to be alive after careening off the road and flipping his car on the edge of Tamworth.
Michael Wooley represented himself in Tamworth Local Court after he crashed his car on Duri-Dungowan Road on his way home from a Friday night function.
The court heard the 20-year-old was lucky no one was killed when he failed to take a right bend, drove down an embankment, and rolled the vehicle a number of times.
"I can't believe you came out of this without any serious injuries," Magistrate Julie Soars said.
"You're lucky you weren't killed and no one else was killed."
Wooley was travelling west on Duri-Dungowan Road, about 100 metres from the Back Woolomin Road intersection, when he crashed on Friday, March 17, at about 9:45pm.
The 20-year-old managed to free himself from the car while a passerby called emergency services.
Police said Wooley was "well affected by alcohol" when they arrived at the scene, and was unsteady on his feet with fast and slurred speech, according to court documents.
He was taken to Tamworth hospital where he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.139 - almost three times the legal limit.
Ms Soars said Wooley, who was a P-plater at the time of the crash, was not allowed to have any alcohol in his system while driving.
"It's a high reading, there was an accident, you put others at risk," she said.
Wooley pleaded guilty to one charge of mid-range drink driving and was ordered to complete the Traffic Offenders Program ahead of sentencing.
The matter was adjourned to July for sentence.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
