After his sold-out international Cheers to That! Tour, Luke Kidgell is back on the road with his brand-new show Happy Hour.
Luke has amassed over three million fans online for his viral stand-up videos, often showcasing outrageous and quick-witted crowd interactions.
Luke is also known for co-hosting the Luke and Meg Podcast and for his multiple comedy specials which feature on YouTube and Amazon Prime. Now he is bringing his brand-new stand up show Happy Hour all around the country.
You have seen him on the internet, now it's time to see him in real life. This will be a night full of laughter and surely one not to be missed. At the Capitol Theatre for two shows Wednesday 14 June.
"Mr Stink stank. He also stunk. And if it was correct English to say he stinked, then he stinked as well .. "
It all starts when Chloe, quite possibly the loneliest girl in the world, makes friends with Mr Stink, the local tramp. Sure, he smells a bit, but he's the only person who's ever been nice to her. So, when Mr Stink needs a place to stay, Chloe decides to hide him in the garden shed.
Now Chloe's got to make sure no one finds out her secret, but she's about to learn that some secrets have a way of leading to disaster. And speaking of secrets, there just might be more to Mr Stink than meets the eye..... or the nose...
The team behind The Midnight Gang and The 13-26 and 52 Storey Treehouses live on stage return with this touching, twisted and hilarious and very smelly tale.... Hold on to your nose!
David Walliams Award-winning book comes to life on stage for children 6-12 ... and their adults of course!
Come and join us for a wonderful night of smelly fun! Thursday 8 June at the Capitol Theatre.
To book for these and many more shows available at Entertainment Venues, either book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au or call the Capitol Theatre Box Office on 67675200.
