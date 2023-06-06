The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Harness Racing: Just Believe draws wide barrier for Jamtlands Stora Pris assignement

By Tim O'Connor
June 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The luck of the draw again hasn't been with Just Believe with the gelding drawing the outside the front row for his second Sweden assignment.
The luck of the draw again hasn't been with Just Believe with the gelding drawing the outside the front row for his second Sweden assignment.

Just Believe's Swedish sojourn will continue this weekend with the Victorian pacer set to start in the Jamtlands Stora Pris in Ostersund.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.