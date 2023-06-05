After losing two matches back-to-back in rounds six and seven, the Dungowan Cowgirls' bright start to the year had dimmed somewhat.
But a much-improved display against the Narrabri Blues on Sunday, despite missing some key players, resulted in a much-needed 40-6 win with which coach Brianna Brown was thoroughly pleased.
"We're missing Tarnee Ingram at dummy half and Sarah [Taylor] in the halves, but I thought everyone else who played in those spots played great," Brown said.
"We responded well. It's not ideal to get a loss last week, but it's good to come out and get a win."
Also read:
And while the scorecard indicates that Dungowan dominated the encounter, there were multiple periods in which Narrabri was competitive and threatened to score.
Brown was quick to compliment their opponents, and said the Cowgirls had simply focused on improving the small errors they made against the Kootingal Roosters in the previous round.
"Credit to Narrabri, there's some great little taggers in there. Some fast, young girls, and it took a bit for my girls to try and get away from them," she said.
"We just worked on our simple stuff. Last week we dropped a lot of ball, we dropped so much ball that [the Roosters] doubled up our points. So it was just about doing those little simple things right."
It paid off, as the Cowgirls galloped to a 36-point win at their home ground to snap their two-match skid and reaffirm their place in the top four.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.