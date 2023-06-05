The Northern Daily Leader
Let's Wing It country music festival postponed due to poor ticket sales

Josh Leeson
Josh Leeson
Updated June 5 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:30pm
Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont were one of the headline acts booked for Let's Wing It Country Music Festival. Picture supplied
Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont were one of the headline acts booked for Let's Wing It Country Music Festival. Picture supplied

THIS weekend's Let's Wing It Country Music Festival has been cancelled due to poor ticket sales.

