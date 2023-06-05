A MAN accused of being in possession of 33kg of cannabis and more than $21,000 in cash near Tamworth has fronted court for the first time.
Anthony John Melville appeared in Tamworth Local Court on Monday, June 5, after he was arrested following a secret raid at an Eloura Road property at Tintinhull last month.
The 56-year-old is facing four charges including possessing a prohibited drug; supplying more than a commercial quantity of drugs; cultivating a prohibited plant; and possessing explosives.
He was not required to enter pleas during the brief mention of the case.
READ ALSO:
Magistrate Julie Soars ordered police to compile a brief of evidence and serve it on Melville's defence solicitor before the case returns to court in August.
Melville - who has been on bail since his arrest during the raid on the morning of May 24 - had his bail continued in court.
At the time, police allege they uncovered almost 33kg of cannabis leaf, more than $21,000 in cash, and a mobile phone.
The Oxley Proactive Crime Team also said officers seized five plants, ranging up to two metres in height, after combing the property for more than three hours.
Police claimed the cannabis seized had a street value of more than $100,000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.