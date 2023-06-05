The Northern Daily Leader
Anthony John Melville fronts Tamworth court after cannabis raid at Eloura Road

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated June 5 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:30pm
Oxley police seized what they allege to be cannabis leaf from a property near Tamworth last month. Picture from file
Oxley police seized what they allege to be cannabis leaf from a property near Tamworth last month. Picture from file

A MAN accused of being in possession of 33kg of cannabis and more than $21,000 in cash near Tamworth has fronted court for the first time.

