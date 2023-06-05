Former Robb College and Moree star Sam Callow will lead a new-look Hunter side at the NSW Country Championships at Tamworth on the long weekend.
The back-rower took over the Maitland captaincy this season and Hunter coach Martin Brett believes he will bring a hard edge to the rep program.
"He leads from the front and that's what you want from a leader of a representative team," Brett said.
"He is very physical and puts his body where other's don't. His hard edge will be big for us."
Blacks coach Luke Cunningham believes Callow, who represented NSW Country from Central North previously and won the Central North under 21 best and fairest in 2017, is the perfect choice as skipper.
"The biggest way he commands respect is by what he does on the field," Cunningham said of the 2021 Anderson Medal winner.
"In my time playing and coaching, I have never come across a guy who works as hard as he does on the field.
Hunter will be competing for the Richardson Shield and face Western Plains in their first game at 2pm on Saturday.
