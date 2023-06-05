The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Sam Callow to lead Hunter charge for Caldwell Cup at Country Championships in Tamworth

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated June 5 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland breakaway Sam Callow will captain Hunter at the NSW Country Championships in Tamworth. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Maitland breakaway Sam Callow will captain Hunter at the NSW Country Championships in Tamworth. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Former Robb College and Moree star Sam Callow will lead a new-look Hunter side at the NSW Country Championships at Tamworth on the long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.