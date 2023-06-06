Fancy a step back in time this June long weekend?
Residents from Gunnedah and beyond are being invited to a community open day to be held at the historic Kurrumbede homestead and property.
Located 25km outside of Gunnedah, the historic property was once owned by the family of famed poet Dorothea Mackellar and has only been opened to the public once in the last 100 years.
Run in conjunction with the Dorothea Mackellar Memorial Society, Whitehaven Coal's General Manager Community Engagement, Darren Swain, says the open day will be an opportunity to celebrate the region's rich history.
"This day will be a chance to step back in time. As well as having the opportunity to explore the original property out-buildings, those attending can also enjoy sulky rides, vintage car displays, sheep shearing and a range of other historical displays and demonstrations," Mr Swain said.
Purchased in 1905, the Mackellar family ran a sheep, cattle and mixed cropping operation on the 6,600-acre Kurrumbede property for close to four decades. In 2022, the property was officially listed under the state's heritage register.
Inspired by the property's rich history, the upcoming open day will have a 1930's garden party theme, with everyone attending encouraged to dress in their best garden party attire.
Local artists and performers including stilt walkers, performances from local acrobats, whip-cracking demonstrations, and local musicians will be featured on the day.
President of the Dorothea Mackellar Memorial Society, Pip Murray, says they are excited to give the public the opportunity to explore the iconic property.
"This will be a day for the whole community to come together, and learn about this wonderful piece of Australian history located right here in the North West, all while enjoying local entertainment, family activities, food and market stalls," Mrs Murray said.
Stallholders and food vendors from across the region will also make their way to Kurrumbede for the event, with a range of stalls, coffee, and delicious food available from local makers.
"In recognition of the property's heritage, there will be bush poetry recitals to enjoy throughout the day," Mr Swain said.
As the current owner of the Kurrumbede property, Whitehaven Coal has a longstanding relationship with the Dorothea Mackellar Memorial Society, and has been a major sponsor of the Dorothea Mackellar Poetry Awards since 2010.
In conjunction with the open day, Whitehaven Coal has allocated $500,000 to restore and upgrade the gardens of Kurrumbede.
"We want to ensure that the iconic property is preserved for generations to come," Mr Swain said.
For further visitor and stallholder information, visit the Whitehaven Coal events page.
