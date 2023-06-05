Curator, Djon Mundine OAM FAHA, said: "In the early 1970s, my father once told me of how, when he was a child in Bandjalung country, people coming along the river or through the woods would 'Coo-ee' to announce their presence at certain places- where their voice would echo repeatedly, reverberating into the distance; to which the receiver would, 'chant-like', respond."