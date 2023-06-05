It's official: Josh Hazlewood will not play in the World Test Championship final.
The call was made on late Sunday night by Australian selectors to bring Michael Neser into the squad in Hazlewood's place, with the Bendemeer product still a firm chance to start in the Ashes opener on June 16.
Over the weekend, Hazlewood told cricket.com.au that "It's probably one or the other for me at this stage", referring to the fact that he would likely either play in the WTC final or the first Ashes Test.
Those words proved prescient when Australian chair of selectors, George Bailey, confirmed that Hazlewood was out of the final against India, which begins on Wednesday.
Also read:
"Josh was very, very close to being given the green light but we are cognisant that our upcoming schedule means this is not a one-off Test match for us," Bailey said.
"This will give Josh an ideal preparation leading into Edgbaston. With six Test matches in a little over seven weeks we will need all of our fast bowling assets."
Though he was reported to have bowled at full capacity while training with the Australian camp recently, Hazlewood is still managing an Achilles injury and side issue which flared up during the IPL.
And while Neser has been brought in to the squad, Hazlewood's omission means Scott Boland is overwhelmingly likely to round out Australia's pace battery alongside Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and allrounder Cam Green in the WTC final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.