Winning a state title is special at the best of times.
But when you do it with a group of mates that you came through school and junior teams with, and where you grew up playing, it is just that bit more special.
And so it was for the Tamworth over 45s on the weekend as they hit their way to the state masters Division A title and another glorious home triumph for the Frogs.
It's now three in the last 12 months with the open men's memorable win just under a year ago now, and then the York Cup boys a few weeks later.
"It's extremely special because of the group that we have," 45s captain Matt Lobsey said about the win.
"We all went to school together and played junior hockey for Tamworth and have gone to a lot of state championships over a number of age divisions.
"And now to be all still playing together it's really special and amazing."
As Lobsey noted in his presentation speech, some of them hadn't seen each other for 25 years.
"We've even had players like Chris Butler and Grant Hough, who've returned to hockey and are playing local club hockey just so they can play this and get ready for this," he said.
It was a long awaited win with the nucleus of that side familiar names for the Frogs open men's through the mid-2000's, and in some cases up until not that long ago.
But that was at Wollongong. This was at home, and in the top division.
With no finals this year, it came down to their final pool game against North West Sydney.
After leaping out to a 2-nil lead, the Frogs looked to have the game in their keeping when they went up 3-nil in the first minute of the second half.
But from there it was pretty much all Sydney. Two goals in two minutes made it 3-2.
They then had a couple of good chances to level but some timely touches from Frogs keeper James Hindmarsh kept them out. But it felt like only a matter of time and with just over 10 minutes remaining, Sydney levelled at 3-all.
For the Frogs supporters watching on, it was heart in the mouth stuff as the shots kept on coming.
But they survived a couple of late corners to hold on for the draw, which was enough for them, on goal difference, to finish on top and secure the silverware.
There was only a goal in it, a lot of the credit for that being directed to Wood for his last minute strike in their game against Illawarra South Coast on Saturday night.
It was some sweet revenge for the Frogs after North West Sydney beat them in the final last year.
Feeling like they should have won last year, Lobsey said they went into the weekend "pretty motivated".
"We got up 3-nil and then, they've got a lot of state and national players in their side who are very tactically sound, they just knew they needed to keep pushing and we were starting to get a few cards," he said about the final.
They were a man down for a fair part of the second half. It meant they had to do a lot of chasing and covering, which then stifled their attack. They did a couple of chances but nothing compared to the number that Sydney had.
"I think fitness played a big part," he said.
"I think we were a bit cooked there by the second half and the talk dropped and they were just ghosting guys in behind and we were letting them."
But they got there in the end.
Orange won Division B, while Sydney South finished on top in the over 65s A Division and Bathurst Division B.
