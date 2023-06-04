What began as a hotly-contested, back and forth affair at Dungowan Recreation Ground today, eventually petered out into another sad ending for the beleaguered Narrabri Blues, who lost to the Dungowan Cowboys 66-12.
Up against the powerful but injury-riddled Cowboys, Narrabri were competitive to start after the hosts jumped out to a 10-0 lead.
The Blues' first try of the game was followed by a handful of repeat sets on the Cowboys' line, in what Dungowan coach Brett Jarrett said was "not a great performance from us".
"I was a bit frustrated, to be honest, with our first 20, 25 minutes," he said.
"Narrabri scored a couple of tries as well, and it's probably something that we need to work on. We haven't started well for the last month or so."
After Narrabri's reserve grade side forfeited shortly before their match was due to start, there was a wait for the first grade game to begin which Jarrett also believes contributed to Dungowan's early lethargy.
But he took nothing away from the Blues who, despite struggling for numbers this year and sitting comfortably on the bottom of the ladder, keep fighting to the bitter end in every game.
"It was only four or five years ago that we were in the same position as Narrabri," Jarrett said.
"We're well aware of the feelings that go around the club, and how tough it is to turn up. But you always turn up for those games that you know are going to be tough, and they were no different today.
"There were some good efforts there from some young fellas, they should be proud of themselves."
Eventually, the Cowboys found their rhythm and started piling on tries in quick succession, including one on the stroke of half time to put them ahead 38-6 at the break.
Having begun with 14 players, it wasn't long before injuries reduced Narrabri to 11 fit men midway through the second half, at which point coach Josh Trindall decided to call a stop to the game.
"I went to make the call, and the boys said 'No, we want to keep going'," Trindall said.
"But for their welfare, we had to call it. We've still got seven games to go, we've got to push through. If we play that last 20 minutes and lose another two or three players, we're shot."
