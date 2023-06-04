The Northern Daily Leader
Group 4: Dungowan defeat Narrabri in one-sided match

By Zac Lowe
June 4 2023 - 7:00pm
Trent Taylor kicked nine goals for Dungowan today. Picture by Zac Lowe.
What began as a hotly-contested, back and forth affair at Dungowan Recreation Ground today, eventually petered out into another sad ending for the beleaguered Narrabri Blues, who lost to the Dungowan Cowboys 66-12.

