North Tamworth have halted a three-game losing run, but did it the "ugly" way.
So said Bears coach Paul Boyce after the side's 32-26 win over Boggabri at Jack Woolaston Oval.
Coming off a 30-14 home loss to Moree and a slide out of the top four, the Bears' first-half performance against the Roos was especially ordinary, Boyce said.
"I asked them for a better effort in the second half," Boyce told Group 4 Media.
"We're not happy with the way we are playing, but the boys dug deep today," he added.
Norths second-rower Jack Patterson was "outstanding", Boyce said.
Sixth-placed Boggabri came close to beating Norhs for the second time this season.
"The effort was there," Roos coach Shane Rampling said of his players' showing on Saturday.
"But you're never going to win when you get two sin-binnings at the same time and you're down to 11 men."
At David Taylor Park, Werris Creek marked their Old Boys Day with a 42-12 win over Gunnedah.
The second-placed Magpies reversed a 12-4 deficit early in the match as they ran in eight tries.
Werris Creek centre Kieran Williams, who posted three tries, had a "massive" game, Magpies coach Cody Tickle said, adding: "We asked a few things of the boys before the game, too, and they responded."
