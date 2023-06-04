Quirindi Jockey Club secretary manager, Sam Taylor, was "absolutely gutted" when she had to call off the Willow Tree Cup race day yesterday, after a wet patch was discovered on the track.
The patch, which Taylor said was roughly four square metres in size, was "right up the back of the track" on the outside rail.
It had evidently been created by a faulty sprinkler, but at this stage Taylor does not know the exact cause of the issue.
"We sometimes have a bit of a drainage issue up the back I believe. I'm still early days in the position, so this is all new to me. This issue hasn't happened for quite some time," Taylor said.
"We just don't know at this stage. It's looking like a sprinkler has failed, but until we can get the council out here on Monday to actually confirm and give us an explanation as to why, we're in the dark."
Having missed the wet patch during the track inspection, Taylor said it was not found until Saturday morning and the announcement to call off the meet was not made until roughly 12.15pm, when many of the spectators had already arrived.
"It's a real shame," Taylor said.
"I'm extremely disappointed for the club and the town, especially Willow Tree. A lot of effort's gone in to get this day off.
"It just gutted me to see all those people coming through the gate and to have to give them that news."
Although the meet was listed as postponed by Racing NSW, Taylor does not yet have any idea when a suitable follow-up date will be, and said she will have that discussion with Country Racing NSW.
"I'd love another opportunity to get it off the ground, and I know the town was looking forward to it," she said.
While the races were cancelled, the QJC still held its Fashions on the Field competition and said in a Facebook post that "plenty of people [stayed] to enjoy the beautiful sunshine and a day out trackside."
