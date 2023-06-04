More than two dozen Mustangs hit the road between Tamworth and Dungowan on Sunday, turning heads as their convoy rolled down the highway.
The New England Mustang Owners Club, a loosely-affiliated appreciation group for the American muscle car, made a trip down to Dungowan Station "to experience first-hand the heritage and history of one of the oldest and best known pastoral properties in the Tamworth Region," club member Steve Bartlett said.
"We don't have meetings or anything, no membership fees. We just all get together every two to three months, go somewhere for lunch and a bit of a drive," Mr Bartlett said.
As such, a range of classic and modern Mustangs stood proud on the grassy area between the station's micro-brewery and the Dungowan Woolshed, giving locals an impromptu car show.
READ ALSO:'
A total of 25 Mustangs took part, showing off all the ways the classic muscle car has been designed over the years.
The assortment of muscle cars ran the gambit in age, from Boggabri resident Andy Carrigan's 1968 first generation Mustang to a 2020 sixth generation Mustang.
"The panorama of mustang muscle cars, ranging from 1965 models to the present, contrasting with the nearby heritage buildings and long pastoral history of Dungowan Station, is something to see," Mr Bartlett said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.