The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

New England Mustang Owners Club treats Dungowan Station to free motor show

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
June 4 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than two dozen Mustangs hit the road between Tamworth and Dungowan on Sunday, turning heads as their convoy rolled down the highway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.