Armidale coach Riley Hopwood "couldn't have been prouder" of the way his side dug in to repel a late onslaught from Tamworth and spoil their Old Boys Day party.
After Michael Paull put them a converted try ahead with eight minutes on the clock, the Blues were virtually defending for the remaining time, and for part of it a man down with prop Peter Cumming in the bin.
But they were able to hold the Magpies out to claim the points 24-17 and leapfrog Barbarians into second spot after St Albert's defeated them 28-19 in the other game.
"It's always a tough day coming down here, especially on their Old Boys Day," Hopwood said.
"We were a bit short-staffed, especially in the lower grades, but it's good to see in first grade the boys really played well for each other and dug deep."
They had to, particularly in those closing stages, with the Magpies having all the ball and camped on their line for much of the last five minutes.
"I think it just came down to our boys just dug their heels in at the end," he said.
"It was good, good to see some ticker.
"It's something we've been asking for."
"Our first two games against Albies and Baa Baas we sort of let them come back the last 20 minutes."
"We've asked the guys the last two games to dig deep and play for each other the last 20 minutes and they've really done it."
It was a see-sawing tussle with both sides enjoying the momentum at different stages.
The Blues scored in just the second minute of the game, but the Magpies answered with two tries in the last six minutes of the first half to take a 14-10 lead into half-time.
The visitors then edged ahead 17-14 with a try early in the second half but Liam Allan locked the scores up at 17-all with 20 minutes to play.
Along with their defence, in that last 10 minutes particularly, Hopwood was also really impressed with the way the Blues attacked. He said they're starting to really play some "eyes up" footy, and did a good job of "targetting their bigger boys" with their "fast guys".
He was quick to name Liam Salmon when asked about their best, the half-back winning the players' player "by a landslide".
"He had an absolutely brilliant game in defence and attack," he said.
"Harry Phillips played a pivotal role both in attack and defence, made a couple of good try-saving tackles.
He also made mention of Cumming, who played the whole game up to his card, and breakaway Tommy Goddard.
For the Magpies it was a similar story to Robb two weeks ago.
"It's just frustrating, we were in it," coach Damian Henry said.
They just probably panicked a bit and took a couple of wrong options in that last 10 minutes. A "couple of little things" too didn't go their way.
"I can't fault their effort and commitment," Henry said.
"We just don't know how to win."
"Once we win one, I reckon we'll win five.
"It's just a matter of winning one."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.