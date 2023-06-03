The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Group 4: Moree Boars defeat Kootingal Roosters in stunning fashion

By Zac Lowe
Updated June 6 2023 - 6:56pm, first published June 3 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Even when trailing by 10 points during the second half, the Moree Boars never doubted that they could defeat the Kootingal Roosters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.