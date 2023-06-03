Jacqui Jones knew that today's game would be a tough one.
She knew that Werris Creek was not a side to give ground easily. And she knew that with just 14 players available, two of whom were injured, the Gunnedah Bulldogs women would need to dig deep to win in enemy territory.
So at the end of the game, after they had secured a 24-4 victory over the Magpies, Jones was thrilled. Exhausted, but thrilled.
"It's always competitive against Werris Creek," Jones said.
"We didn't play well last week against Boggabri and won convincingly, so I knew that if we could get rid of our errors and get more tags, we should win.
"The girls stepped up this week."
Also read:
The first half of the match, in warm conditions at Werris Creek's David Taylor Oval, was mostly one-way traffic as Gunnedah secured an 18-0 lead.
But in the second half, under the heat and with a dwindling bench, Gunnedah started to flag and the hosts found a second wind.
"We only had 14 players today. One was playing with an injured ankle, and another had injured ribs, so we were strapped," Jones said.
"So playing three less players against a team like Werris Creek, it was hard ... I'm proud of the girls. I'm really happy with that."
The Magpies finally broke through for their lone try courtesy of what Jones described as a "good break" that Gunnedah "just couldn't recover from", and looked to have discovered some of the form that spurred them to a draw against first-placed Kootingal two weeks ago.
But the Magpies' habit of committing errors at just the wrong moment stifled any momentum they had built, and it was Jones herself that found a gap in the Werris Creek defence before passing the ball off to captain Piper Rankmore, who crossed and converted her own try to put the visitors' lead beyond reach near the end of the match.
The win keeps the Bulldogs in the top three on the ladder, and leaves Jones "absolutely thrilled" with their form.
"The top four teams are really close, it's anyone's game," she said.
"Dungowan proved that last year, they went into the finals fourth and won. So you're never out of it in that top four, we've just got to keep on pushing."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.