He's one of Tamworth's most passionate sportspeople - a ferocious competitor driven by a desire to win. But it turns out that Dean Hoy is also magnanimous.
Ahead of Moore Creek's clash against Tamworth FC at Riverside on Saturday, the Goats' co-coach said he wanted to see FC emerge from their funk.
Presumably, he does not want that to happen on Saturday.
Read also:
"I think they're improving each week," he said of FC. "It's good to see. "You want a strong comp; you don't want anyone dropping behind.
"So it will be good to see them continue to improve. The more tough games the better for everyone, I feel."
Heading into the round 10 clash, Moore Creek sit in third place - three points behind ladder-leaders OVA.
Tamworth FC are in last place, with their sole win coming against eighth-placed Hillvue last month.
Hoy said the Mountain Goats, who have six wins and a coming off a 6-0 thumping of Norths United, were improving.
"We're still growing into our structure, where we wanna be," he said. "But it's coming along quite nicely."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.