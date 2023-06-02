SALARY levels of University of New England (UNE) executives are "taken very seriously", interim vice-chancellor (VC) Simon Evans said in response to questions about wages.
"I think most people would expect that people who work at the University draw a salary," he said.
A total of $870,000 was paid to the VC during the 2022 reporting period, budget papers have revealed.
Former VC Brigid Heywood was paid $592,000 in 2022, the same year she was charged with assault; a charge to which she has pleaded not guilty in court.
Professor Evans, who clocked in a salary of $277,000, said the reported numbers include a range of non salary costs, like superannuation and payroll tax.
"It's not a direct measure of salary levels," he said.
"Executive salary levels are overseen by council and are benchmarked and managed with a framework that's approved by council and taken very seriously," he said.
We anticipated 2022 would be challenging and budgeted a deficit.- Simon Evans, University of New England interim vice chancellor
The university fell into a deficit of -$14.78 million, revealed in the 2022 annual budget.
But the performance was $3.2 million better than expected, with a budgeted deficit of -$17.96m predicted.
The university has had operating negative results for a number of years, professor Evans said.
"We anticipated 2022 would be challenging and budgeted a deficit," he said.
The pandemic, the delay and return of international students to Australia, and low levels of unemployment encouraging potential students to stay in employment, were among the reasons for the deficit, he said.
There was also increased competition between universities, shifting student load away from regional universities and increasing online delivery, he said.
"It's been very much a focus for quite some time, to ensure that the university has a positive result," he said.
"The university is thoroughly committed to its mission of advancing educational opportunity and access, in particular in New England and the Northwest."
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
