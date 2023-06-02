STANDARD wire ropes are a dime-a-dozen in manufacturing workshops, but Andromeda Industries is the only one to offer it up plaited.
"Which gives it flexibility," customer relationship manager Geoff Bower said.
Getting the Moonbi-based business' name on the map has been a challenge, he said.
But that may not be the case for much longer.
The company was among a group of locals to present to the director of the AUKUS Forum, a dedicated think tank designed to take advantage of the opportunities from the formation of the Australia, United Kingdom and United States alliance.
Andromeda Industries took Michael Sharpe on a tour.
He was interested in the Superflex Plaited Steel Cable, and the workshop's rubber division, among other products, Mr Bower said.
Now on June 15, the company will make its pitch to the AUKUS forum.
"We've got some product range here that I think will be really beneficial to the defence sector," Mr Bower said.
"I know we've got a great product and people that use our product know that they're great.
"But it's awesome to be able to see that that's starting to expand and people are really taking note on that wider audience."
An Australia-United States Climate, Critical Minerals, and Clean Energy Transformation Compact was signed on May 20 by prime minister Anthony Albanese and US president Joe Biden.
Two days before the pact was signed, Tamworth-based engineers made their pitch to AUKUS, and a follow-up meeting with a US firm is on the cards, which the engineers said is off the back of the compact.
The two countries intend for private sectors, resources and industrial strength to drive innovation and accelerate the global clean energy economy.
Behind Vesi Water, the Tamworth-based invention making water out of air, is managing director Llewellyn Owens and renewable project developer Joel Gribble.
It's been a whirlwind since the AUKUS pitch, Mr Owens said.
"We've been able to initiate a number of opportunities, potentially military, but also just civilian and just deploying the technology," he said.
A follow up meeting with a US firm seems to have come off the back of the compact, he said.
"We actually suspect it's related to renewables and how we might be able to assist with water in hydrogen, potentially, in the US," Mr Gribble said.
"It's opening doors, that's really the big advantage there, our [job] now is to figure out exactly which ones we're going to pursue and work with," Mr Owens said.
"But it's opened up a lot of doors, it's been fantastic."
